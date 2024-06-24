Club hoping to ‘blitz’ negotiations for Mason Greenwood today after having opening bid rejected by United

Lazio are looking to ‘blitz’ negotiations with Manchester United today in hopes of hashing out a deal for Mason Greenwood as quickly as possible.

In doing so, they would trump their Serie A rivals Juventus and Napoli to the transfer of the forward, with all three Italian sides believed to be in hot pursuit of his signature since the window opened.

As such, Gianluca Di Marzio issued an update this morning claiming that the Red Devils have rejected Lazio’s opening proposal of €20 million (£17m) plus 50 per cent of any future resale. They value Greenwood closer to £30m, which may price the Eagles out of a deal.

United poised to sanction Greenwood’s permanent exit

The 22-year-old hasn’t played for United since he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2022 – charges that were subsequently dropped in 2023.

After attempts to reintegrate him into the squad were leaked last summer, the widespread backlash forced club chiefs into performing a U-turn and announcing that he would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

He proceeded to complete a deadline-day switch to Getafe, where he spent the entirety of the 2023/2024 campaign on loan and registered eight goals and six assists in 33 La Liga appearances.

As Greenwood is an academy graduate, any fee that United can recuperate would be a straight profit, therefore giving them increased breathing space around Financial Fair Play regulations.

