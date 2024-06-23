Club’s Hopes Of Landing Everton Man Before 30th June Receding

Everton are busy in the transfer market ahead of the 30th June PSR accounting deadline in the Premier League and it means that an exit for one player from Goodison Park is unlikely to happen quickly, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Toffees want to make sure they do not breach the Premier League’s strict rules around allowable losses and business is being done.

Winger Lewis Dobbin is expected to join Aston Villa, while Everton have brought in Tim Ireogbunam from the same club.

Newcastle United are pushing to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his exit, combined with Dobbin’s, would take the pressure off the Toffees.

Manchester United have been in talks to try to land Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton and there was hope a deal could even be done before 30th June.

Those hopes though are now said to be receding as Everton will have no need of a quick sale of Branthwaite before 30th June.

The Toffees have been keen to give no discounts to Manchester United for Branthwaite.

They feel the benchmark for the level of fee the defender should command was set when Manchester City paid close to £80m for Josko Gvardiol.