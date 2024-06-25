Club hopes expansion plan will improve TV coverage

Boston United has been promoted from the National League North [BBC]

Boston United's football ground will be expanded to improve TV coverage, if plans are approved.

The club has submitted an application to add a TV gantry to the east stand of the Jakemans Community Stadium.

It said its plans were "accelerated" by the Pilgrims' promotion to the National League last season.

Boston Borough Council has to approve the plans before work gets under way.

A new TV gantry is planned for the east stand [BBC/Rob Makepeace]

Club secretary Craig Singleton said it had always been the aim to have a standalone gantry.

"[The] promotion to the National League has just really accelerated that," he said. "The application has gone in, hopefully in readiness for the new season."

The expansion will take advantage of the increased TV coverage the club is expected to get as part of the National League.

"Promotion has crystallised our thoughts that we needed to get on it really," he added.

The new gantry will be on the roof of the east stand at the ground, opposite the main stand.

Currently games are filmed from the west stand, which the club said is not an elevated gantry.

