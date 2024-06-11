Club Getting Closer On Deal To Land Tottenham Hotspur Man

Genoa are getting closer towards finding an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to once again strike a deal to take a Spurs star back to Italy’s Serie A.

Tottenham loaned a number of players out last season, in a bid to provide some with experience and to shift out others who were not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Last season, full-back Djed Spence went out on a season-long loan to Leeds United, which was cut short in January and then joined Genoa on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy in the summer.

Spence impressed the Genoa hierarchy with his performances, but the Italian outfit did not want to trigger the €10m option to make his move permanent as they deemed it too high.

Genoa are still keen on Spence though and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, they are now getting closer on a fresh loan deal.

Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez visited London recently to find common ground between the two clubs to complete the deal.

It is suggested the deal is likely to be a loan again, but this time with an obligation to buy, which would be set at €8m.

The move, if it happens on the proposed terms, would effectively end Spence’s Spurs spell as he would be joining Genoa permanently next summer.