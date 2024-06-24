Club Fear Interest From Arsenal In Their Top Target

Borussia Dortmund are most wary of Arsenal in their pursuit of VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in the ongoing transfer window.

Guirassy finished just behind Harry Kane in the Bundesliga scoring charts with 28 goals in 28 league games last season.

The striker has a €17.5m release clause in his contract, which takes Stuttgart out of the negotiations for his departure.

Dortmund are pushing hard to sign him and have made it clear to the forward that he is their desired striker for the summer.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Arsenal’s interest in the 28-year-old is worrying Dortmund at this stage of the window.

The Gunners are in the market for a striker and Guirassy is one of the forwards the club are interested in.

Dortmund are wary that the interest from Arsenal could turn his head towards wanting a move to the Premier League.

Germany legend Didi Hamann told us that the striker will be able to transfer his form to the Premier League.

Guirassy is yet to make up his mind and is still studying the offers before taking a call on his next club this summer.