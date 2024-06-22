Club Fail With Offers For Manchester United Star

Manchester United have been left unimpressed by Serie A giants Lazio’s proposals for Mason Greenwood this summer.

The Premier League giants want to sell the striker this summer following an impressive loan spell at Getafe last season.

Manchester United want somewhere around €40m from the sale of Grenwood in the ongoing transfer window.

Lazio have been in talks with Manchester United about signing him and have tabled bids as part of the negotiations.

However, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Calciomercato.com), the offers from Lazio are yet to cut the mustard with Manchester United this summer.

Lazio’s initial bid was worth €18m and the club promised a 50 per cent sell-on clause to further sweeten the proposal but Manchester United rejected it.

The Serie A giants came back with a fresh cash offer of €18m and were prepared to send goalkeeper Christos Mandas to Old Trafford as part of the agreement.

However, Manchester United were quick to knock back the offer.