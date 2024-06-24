Club ‘expect an offer’ from United to sign 19yo wonderkid, Chelsea made first bid – report

Boca Juniors are expecting Manchester United to compete with Chelsea for the signing of Aaron Anselmino, according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports.

The Red Devils have been closely following the 19-year-old since the start of the year and it was claimed in March that they could make a formal approach for him.

However, Chelsea have moved first for his signature. The Blues recently made an official bid worth £14 million which was below the player’s £20m release clause.

The transfer bid from the Blues appears ‘irresistible’ for Boca, but they ‘expect an offer’ from United. It is claimed that there is a ‘concrete chance’ of that happening.

United should make a move for Anselmino

The club have been closely monitoring the youngster for some period of time. He has made just 10 senior appearances, but his qualities have impressed the club’s scouts.

The 19-year-old is a right-footed centre-back. He recently featured for Boca in the Copa Sudamericana where he had a passing accuracy of around 88 per cent.

The youngster won 75 percent of his overall duels with four clearances and five recoveries per outing. He played just two games before suffering a hamstring injury.

Anselmino definitely has plenty of good defensive attributes. It was previously reported that United could loan him out next season, should they manage to land his services.

The Blues are most likely to do the same. United should make an offer of their own for Anselmino. They can’t afford to miss out on the wonderkid after extensive scouting.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com