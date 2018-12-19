'Club Dub' is a full-blown sensation now, and the Bears are fine with that originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

You won't be able to find Chicago's hottest new club unless you know where to look.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It also helps if you're credentialed to be there. Or employed by the Bears.

What started as innocuous celebrating has turned into the city's newest obsession. There are fan renditions, Snapchat filters, and tshirts created in its honor. You might not be allowed in, but that doesn't mean you can't take part. In fact, the Bears encourage it.

"Yeah, I love it," Matt Nagy said. "I absolutely love it because when the game's over after a win and we're walking back the hallway and we get in there, before everybody's in there the setup crew's in there getting ready and the music's going and then all of a sudden you see everybody starting to filter in and they're going crazy.

"And everybody's got a new dance here or there but it catches on, people enjoy dancing. Dancing puts you in a good mood and it's a way for people to celebrate. I'm not a dancer so I enjoy living vicariously through a lot of others and there's some creative ones that go in there."

Story continues

Though Nagy's admittedly not much of a dancer himself -- he credited Cubs' manager Joe Madden for teaching him how dance without exposing himself (hint: it's all in the locked-arm sway) -- much of the positive energy that goes into Club Dub can be traced back the endless enthusiasm he brings to the Bears' locker room.

"He's the bouncer right now probably," Tarik Cohen joked. "No under aged kids in the club. He's probably watching us to steal our moves and get them down pat."

As the wins piled up, the music got louder and dancing became commonplace. Now, after Bears wins, you can hear bass thumping from hundreds of yards away. What started as a few guys dancing in the middle of the locker room has turned into a full-fledged rave. At this point, it's just as much a staple of the game day experience as the pregame meal or postgame ice.

"I think the dance parties, Club Dub in the locker room after the games has made this experience so much better," QB Mitch Trubisky said. "And I think it has just made it … It's become something very special for this team. We look forward to that."

Want an inside look into Club Dub? Wide receiver Josh Bellamy is your guy. Though Bellamy's Instagram is a must-follow on most days of the week, it's a can't-miss after Sunday W's.

"Now you look around the league - like I was on Instagram and I seen the Saints playing Swag Surfin', but they ain't doing it like us," he said. "All these other teams, they're trying to do it too but hey, we're the trend-setters.

"So we started it and everybody on the wave right now."