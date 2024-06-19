Club Driving Hard Bargain With Newcastle United For Magpies Target

Burnley are driving a hard bargain in negotiations with Newcastle United who are pushing to sign James Trafford this summer, according to the Northern Echo.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has emerged as Newcastle’s top target as they seek to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle have been in talks with Burnley to get a deal over the line for the signature of the former Manchester City goalkeeper

They have tabled an initial bid of £16m but a significant portion of the fee would be dependent on a series of clauses.

Burnley are in no mood to sell him for such a deal and want a fee of around £20m before agreeing to let Trafford leave.

The Clarets also want a large portion of the fee upfront as they would have to pay 20 per cent to Manchester City as a sell-on clause.

The negotiations between the two clubs have reached an impasse as Burnley continue to drive a hard bargain.

However, Newcastle are confident that a resolution will be reached for Trafford to move to Tyneside this summer.