Club Have Deal In Place With Aston Villa For Villa Man

Juventus have now reached an agreement in principle with Aston Villa for the signature of Douglas Luiz in a swap deal involving Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Luiz has emerged as the top midfield target for Juventus this summer and the club have been pushing to get a deal over the line soon.

The two clubs have been in talks over the transfer with Juventus offering McKennie and Iling-Junior to Aston Villa as makeweights to bring the transfer fee down.

It has been claimed that the deal is now on for Luiz to move to Turin with Aston Villa getting two players from Juventus.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, the two clubs have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder.

Juventus have agreed to pay a fee of £20m to Aston Villa and McKennie and Iling-Junior will be moving to the Midlands as part of a deal.

The Serie A giants are expected to have personal terms in place with Luiz.

The deal is now hinging on Aston Villa agreeing on personal terms with both McKennie and Iling-Junior, who are keen on a move to the Premier League.

The two clubs have been in a hurry to negotiate the deal as Aston Villa need funds from a sale before the end of June.