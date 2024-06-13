Club Could Reignite Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Star

Serie A outfit Lazio could reignite their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, it has been claimed in Italy.

Tottenham are looking to offload players this summer to reshape Ange Postecoglou’s squad and Lo Celso has been linked with an exit.

The Argentine has struggled for regular game time under Postecoglou and the Spurs boss admitted he can leave if he needs more chances.

Spanish side Real Betis have been hot on Lo Celso’s heels, though a move to the Seville club is unlikely, and so have been Turkish outfit Besiktas.

Now, according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via LazioNews24) Lazio have also entered the race for the 28-year-old.

Now former Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri rejected the opportunity to sign the player last summer but they could be back again.

It is suggested that a deal for Lo Celso might be able to be done for around €10m.

It now remains to be seen how things develop regarding Lo Celso in the coming weeks as Lazio look at a possible move for him.