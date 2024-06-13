Club Contact Everton To Open Talks For Toffees Star

Manchester United have now opened talks with Everton about Jarrad Branthwaite, according to talkSPORT.

Erik ten Hag’s men want to sign the centre-back from Everton in the summer transfer window and have been working on a deal.

They now have an agreement on personal terms in place with Branthwaite, who is happy to make the move.

Now Manchester United are proceeding to open talks with Everton in order to agree a fee with the Toffees.

With the Premier League’s PSR deadline approaching at the end of the month, Everton are under some pressure to raise funds.

The Toffees however are determined they will get what they feel Branthwaite is worth and believe that should be around the level of fee Manchester City paid for Josko Gvardiol.

Manchester City splashed out in the region of £77m to sign the Croatian defender.

Everton think that should be the benchmark for Branthwaite and the ball is in Manchester United’s court to see whether they will pay it.