Club Contact Camp Of Everton Attacker As Deal Probed

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have made contact with Everton striker Beto’s camp regarding a potential move.

Everton signed the 26-year-old forward from Udinese last summer and he featured 30 times for the Toffees, starting only nine games.

The Merseyside club paid big money for Beto, but the centre forward scored only three times in the league.

Fenerbahce are long time admirers of Beto and they have retained their interest in the Everton striker.

The Turkish outfit managed to convince Mourinho to take on their managerial role and the Portuguese tactician also wants to sign Beto.

According to Turkish daily Fotomac (via Sabah), Fenerbahce have managed to establish contact with Everton star Beto’s camp.

Fenerbahce are currently in negotiations to convince Beto, who has a contract with the Goodison Park outfit until 2028, to make the move.

Everton are struggling financially at the moment and cashing in on Beto before the end of the month’s PSR deadline could suit the Toffees.