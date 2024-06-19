Club Are Considering Newcastle United Man As Option

Borussia Dortmund are considering making a move for Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh in the ongoing transfer window.

The teenage winger had a great loan spell at Feyenoord last season after joining Newcastle last summer from Odense BK.

Eddie Howe has been keen to watch him in action during pre-season but Newcastle are open to selling him due to their PSR concerns.

Liverpool have been linked with an interest in him but the Reds are not believed to be considering signing him.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Minteh is definitely one of the wingers Dortmund are keeping tabs on.

The German giants want to add wingers to their squad this summer and Minteh is being considered as an option.

Dortmund are weighing up the possibility of making a move for the Newcastle winger this summer.

Minteh has several enquiries on his table and Newcastle are believed to be prepared to sell if they receive offers in the region of €50m.