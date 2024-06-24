Club Consider Player To Be ‘Lost’ To Chelsea

Barcelona believe that Marc Guiu is already ‘lost’ and has ‘already decided’ to join Chelsea, while feeling the striker is asking for too much money.

The Catalan giants want to secure Guiu on a new contract, but their offer has been dwarfed by the proposal he has received from Chelsea.

Chelsea are now closing in on the teenage attacker and are expected to get a deal over the line for him.

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona now consider Guiu to be ‘lost’ and feel he has ‘already decided’ to go to Chelsea.

They feel that Guiu being involved with the first team for a number of weeks has pushed him to want more money than should be the case at his age.

Guiu has a €6m release clause which Chelsea are set to trigger to take the young forward to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues believe that the young Spaniard represents too good an opportunity to miss and are pushing on with the swoop.

Guiu made three appearances in La Liga for Barcelona last season, while the club also handed him two outings in the Champions League

The forward scored in a loss to Belgian side Royal Antwerp.