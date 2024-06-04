Club Car hosts Women’s Golf Day event

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – In honor of global Women’s Golf Day, Club Car hosted an event to get more women involved in the sport.

About 200 of them showed up on Tuesday to practice their golf skills at the free event put on by Club Car’s Women’s Employee Network.

They partnered with Jones Creek Practice Club, iHeart Media Augusta, and Cher’s Sisters Only Club nonprofit.

“Today is global Women’s Golf Day and so women around the world are playing golf, there’s a national movement to get ladies playing, social fellowshipping, enjoying the game, learning the game, removing barriers to the game,” said Lynthia Ross, Global Communications Leader for Club Car.

“All of our events and opportunities are centered around that one central goal of supporting women and girls in our community,” said Cher Best, the president of Cher’s Sisters Only Club. “It’s a spectacular opportunity for women to come together, and not only learn about golf, but also ‘femellowship.’ That’s what I call it, ‘femellowship.’”

Participants were able to get a lesson from golf pros and then practice on the range.

With golf being such an important part of Augusta and its surrounding areas, pros think this is a great way to help people learn the game.

“I’ve been in the game for thirty plus years and the entrance into the game is a tough entrance,” said Andrew Brooks, the owner of Jones Creek Practice Club. “So if you take you for example, if you want to go and learn to play golf, where do you go, what do you do? There’s this stigma attached to golf. So what we do and what we want to do is create this welcoming situation.”

Participants said the event helped grow not only their confidence in the sport, but the younger generation’s as well.

“My daughter’s just turning fifteen and I don’t know that she would’ve come if it wasn’t a women’s event because it can be a little bit intimidating sometimes to go to a lineup of men who have played for a long time,” said Elizabeth Patterson. “It’s definitely good to get the younger kids out here, too, to see that women can have a place in golf also.”

The event goes until 9 o’clock Tuesday night, and there will be a reception from 6 to 8 o’clock for people to network.

