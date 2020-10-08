Club Brugge vs Manchester United live: Latest score and breaking news as Wayne Rooney ends drought in play-off

Manchester United take on Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League play-off, seeking a place in the group stage of the competition.
● Match kicked off at 7.45pm
● Rooney ends 10 game goal drought
● TEAM NEWS: Herrera makes first start of season, Rooney continues in attack
● Manchester United lead 3-1 from the first leg
● EXPLAINED: How Manchester United can be eliminated by Club Brugge
● Louis van Gaal says game is biggest of his Manchester United career
● FULL DETAILS: When is the Champions League draw?
Follow the latest updates below...
