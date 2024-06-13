Club Brugge keen on signing highly rated South African teenager

SABC Sport is reporting that Club Brugge are one of a number of clubs showing interest in signing SuperSport United teenager Shandre Campbell. The 18-year-old played 30 games for Gavin Hunt’s side this season, grabbing five goals and providing six assists. Campbell is capable of playing on either wing or behind the striker as an attacking midfielder. Reports from South Africa suggest that the club are expecting the teenager to leave this summer and do not see him returning for the 2024/2025 domestic or continental season.

Club Brugge’s most recent South African talent was Percy Tau. The attacker came to Belgium twice on loan from Brighton, spending time with both Anderlecht and Club Brugge. During his time with the latter he scored four goals and provided eight assists in 30 matches, helping the club win the league title during the 2019/2020 season.

This season Campbell’s current side SuperSport finished in seventh place in the South African Premier League.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson