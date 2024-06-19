Club In With New Bid To Land Celtic Star

Celtic have received an improved bid for one of their attackers, with the ball in the Bhoys’ court over whether to accept it.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to strengthen his squad over the course of the summer transfer window, but departures are also expected.

The Scottish Premiership champions have been linked with a host of attacking players and space could soon be made for one in the ranks.

Belgian side Genk have been attempting to do a deal with Celtic for the services of the Bhoys’ Korean attacker Oh Hyeon-gyu.

They have not found an agreement yet, but according to Belgian daily HLN, they have now made an improved offer for Oh.

Genk will hope that it does the trick and Celtic accept the proposal.

Oh has struggled to make an impact at Celtic, but Genk are confident he can hit the ground running in Belgian football.