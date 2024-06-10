Club Go Back To Southampton For Talks, Demand Saints Lower Asking Price For Player

Trabzonspor have restarted talks with Russell Martin’s Southampton for Paul Onuachu and are demanding that Saints lower their asking price for the striker.

The hitman was on loan at Trabzonspor last season and the Turkish club were delighted with what he brought to the table.

Despite injuries and his Africa Cup of Nations commitments, the striker found the back of the net 15 times in 21 Turkish Super Lig games.

Trabzonspor did make recent efforts to agree a deal with Southampton for Onuachu, but their efforts fell on deaf ears and they did not receive a response to their latest bid.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Trabzonspor are going back for fresh talks as they seek to strike an agreement for one of their top targets.

It is claimed that they will demand that Saints lower their price for Onuachu.

Trabzonspor are preparing various different offers as they search for a formula which can satisfy Southampton.

Onuachu has also been linked with other sides in Turkey, including Besiktas and Southampton’s sister club, Goztepe.

Trabzonspor hope they can make a breakthrough though and bring him back.