Club And Aston Villa Star Apart On Salary Expectations

Juventus are yet to make the breakthrough needed on personal terms in a deal to send Weston McKennie and Samuel Illing Jnr to Aston Villa with Douglas Luiz going the other way.

The Serie A giants and Aston Villa have agreed a deal in principle for a swap deal involving Luiz, McKennie and Illing Jnr this summer.

Juventus are pushing to sign Luiz for a fee of €20m with McKennie and Illing Jnr moving to Villa as part of the deal.

The negotiations are still under way and the clubs are now trying to thrash out personal terms with all three players.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Juventus are yet to agree a contract with Aston Villa midfielder Luiz.

It was thought Juventus had an agreement with Luiz’s camp, but now it is claimed there is a difference in salary expectations.

Luiz is looking for a yearly salary of €7.5m to make the move to Turin.

However, for the moment, Juventus are only prepared to offer him a deal worth €5m.

The Serie A giants are hoping to reach a compromise with Luiz and get their part of the deal with Villa over the line.