Club America Cup Boys U14: San Diego Surf 1, Arsenal Arizona 1

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The first matches of the Club America Cup kicked off on Thursday, with all the Boys U14 clubs squaring off at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar.

San Diego Surf struck first with a goal from Christian Camacho, but just before the final whistle, Arsenal Arizona equalized with a goal from Kevin Hwang to finish the match in a 1-1 draw.

