Club America Cup Boys U14: Legends FC 1, SDSC Surf 0

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The first matches of the Club America Cup kicked off on Thursday, with all the Boys U14 clubs squaring off at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar.

In a battle between two San Diego clubs, Legends FC came out victorious over SDSC Surf thanks to a late goal by Mason Valdez to take home the 1-0 victory.

