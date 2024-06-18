Club Almost Completed Deal For Southampton Star

Real Betis are almost complete with a deal to sign Southampton star Romain Perraud and they will pay a bit more than €3m, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old full-back joined Southampton in 2021 and has featured 60 times for the club.

Following Southampton’s relegation at the end of last term, Perraud joined French side Nice on a season-long loan last summer.

Nice have an option to buy clause in Perraud’s loan deal, but the French outfit are not interested in triggering it.

La Liga outfit Real Betis are among the Frenchman’s suitors, as they are looking to strengthen their full-back area.

Perraud is set to enter the final year of his contract with Southampton and they are ready to let him leave.

Betis have been in negotiations with Saints and it has been claimed that a deal for Perraud is almost done.

It has been suggested that the Spanish outfit are set to pay a transfer fee of a bit more than €3m for the Frenchman.

If everything goes as expected, Perraud will join Manuel Pellegrini’s side in their pre-season training camp in July.