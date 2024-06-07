Club ‘Advancing’ On Deal To Land Tottenham Hotspur Star

Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a financial boost by offloading one of the players they sent out on loan last season, with talks ‘advancing’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are expected to offload a number of fringe players over the course of the summer transfer window as they make space for Ange Postecoglou to further reshape the squad to his liking.

Bringing in money from selling players not in Postecoglou’s plans would boost Spurs’ transfer kitty and help Postecoglou’s plans move forward.

Now it has emerged that Italian side Genoa are ‘advancing’ in their efforts to keep hold of Djed Spence, who they had on loan for the second half of the season.

Genoa’s CEO recently headed to London, with talks ongoing between the two clubs and it has been claimed that the Italians are making progress in negotiations.

They are pushing to get a deal over the line and are advancing in talks with the north London club.

Genoa did have a £10m option to buy in the loan agreement, but they find the fee too high and are renegotiating.

A deal is expected to be agreed upon as all sides are keen to sort out an agreement for Spence’s permanent move to Italy.

The full-back is not part of Tottenham’s plans going forward and the club are keen to cut the cord with him this summer.