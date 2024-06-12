Club has 'admiration' for Ten Hag

[BBC]

In their first few weeks of co-ownership, Ineos came to the conclusion a proper assessment of Erik ten Hag’s work was impossible because the club did not have the right structures in place that would allow any manager to succeed.

At that point, it seemed certain Ten Hag would remain. But United’s calamitous form in April, which almost included throwing away a three-goal lead in the FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry, nearly made it impossible for the Dutchman to continue.

Had what would have been a last-gasp winner for Coventry not been ruled out by a marginal video assistant referee decision, it is hard to imagine Ten Hag would still be in a job right now.

As it was, United went through on penalties, then beat Manchester City with by far their best performance of the season, securing European qualification on the way.

Ten Hag has become one of only four United managers to win trophies in successive seasons, a point not lost on the club’s hierarchy.

The club have admiration for the dedication, dignity and professionalism with which Ten Hag has conducted himself through a trying season.

They also recognise the pivotal role he has played in the development of youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, who will be on international duty at the Copa America and Euro 2024 for Argentina and England respectively this summer.

Evidently, he has also had to contend with a massive injury list and ease new signings Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund into the fold.

It is felt Ten Hag should prosper in a different sporting structure, that will eventually see Dan Ashworth installed as sporting director, Jason Wilcox as football director and Omar Berrada as chief executive.