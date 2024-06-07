Club Accelerate Contacts In Bid To Do Deal For Burnley Star

Turkish side Trabzonspor are looking to Burnley for a possible solution to their striker dilemma as they plan the shape of their attack for next term.

Trabzonspor are currently unsure about the exact makeup of their attack for next term and are assessing a number of options.

The club have had Paul Onuachu on loan from Southampton and want to keep him, but Saints are keener on a sale than another loan, which has proven to be an issue for Trabzonspor.

Now Burnley are being looked towards for a possible solution, with Trabzonspor interested in Clarets hitman Wout Weghorst.

Trabzonspor are also exploring other options, but they are particularly keen on the Dutch forward, who looks set to move on from Burnley this summer.

According to Turkish daily Fanatik (via Hurriyet), the Turkish outfit have stepped up their efforts to sign Weghorst from Burnley.

It is claimed they have accelerated contacts and want to see if they can bring in Weghorst.

Weghorst has experience of the game in Turkey.

During a six-month loan spell with Besiktas in the 2022/23 season, he impressed with his performances for the Turkish outfit by scoring nine times in 18 outings.