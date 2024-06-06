CLUB 1899: SEASON TICKETS WITH HOSPITALITY FOR THE 2024/25 SEASON

Whether you're an entrepreneur or a VAT holder, explore the perks dedicated to the world of business and secure a spot for the next season by joining Club 1899, the AC Milan Premium Experience. Experience unforgettable moments alongside your guests, immersed in the refined atmosphere of the exclusive areas of San Siro.

Discover the different subscription options in line with your and your business' needs and be assured of a spot at San Siro for all AC Milan home games, enriched by a restaurant selection designed to suit every client.

Visit the website for more information.