CLTFC honors veterans with annual Military Cup

Veterans and their families had a morning of fun with Charlotte FC, battling for a halftime appearance in the team’s game on Saturday night.

Coca-Cola Consolidated and Charlotte FC brought veterans from four military branches and their families to Atrium Health Performance Park for a tailgate and tournament.

More than 90 veterans competed. The winner of the tournament appeared at halftime during Charlotte FC’s game against the Portland Timbers.

Charlotte FC also took the opportunity to honor the four fallen officers who died in the line of duty on Monday.

On April 29, Charlotte tragically lost four of its heroes.



We mourn the tragic loss of lives, and our deepest sympathies go out to the victims, their families and friends.



Officers Joshua Eyer, Sam Poloche, William Elliott and Thomas Weeks will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/YyIwCnixwv — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) May 4, 2024

Charlotte won the game 2-0.

