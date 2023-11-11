By 'clowning' Missouri, Memphis basketball left no doubt about its potential | Giannotto

Jahvon Quinerly was about to pull the ball out and bleed the clock a little more when he saw an opening for an exclamation point on an eye-opening evening of Memphis basketball.

So the Tigers’ new point guard reversed direction, turned the corner and pulled off a ball fake underneath the basket that left Missouri’s Tamar Bates leaping at air. The casual, uncontested layup that followed sent his teammates into a frenzy once more because there was no doubt anymore — about this game and about this team’s potential.

“Quinerly now is just clowning on these guys,” SEC Network play-by-play announcer Kevin Fitzgerald remarked, and Memphis fans everywhere must have been laughing deliriously at what might await this season once the Tigers’ 70-55 win at Missouri was over.

In just their second game together, in front of a sold-out crowd of the wrong kind of Tigers fans, a roster with 11 new scholarship players, including eight transfers, clowned on a team that went to the NCAA tournament last season.

It was perhaps the most impressive nonconference win of the Penny Hardaway era, and he wasn’t even allowed to be there. Beating Tennessee in Knoxville in 2019 was a bigger win. But Memphis didn’t look as good in that game as it did Friday night in Columbia, Missouri.

The second half was a spectacular exhibition of what this group can do when almost everything works right. The defense was suffocating, limiting Missouri to less than 20% shooting after halftime. Quinerly was a sublime orchestrator, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Memphis won't lose many games when he plays like that.

The result was surreal: A 44-22 advantage on the scoreboard in those final 20 minutes, as a 14-point first-half deficit became this group’s first breakthrough.

“Has anybody checked on Coach Hardaway yet? Is he alive? Being down (14), we may have lost him,” acting coach Rick Stansbury said, joking because Hardaway was serving the second game of a three-game suspension handed down by the NCAA.

Nobody who watched how this played out lost sight of what it meant for all of this talent to overcome what it had to in this second game of the season.

Most of these new transfers Hardaway recruited in the offseason had played in games like this before. They just hadn’t played in them together yet. But it sure didn’t look like that.

Memphis' Jaykwon Walton grabs a rebound during a college basketball game against Missouri at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

“It wasn’t just the win. I think the way we did it — all new, hostile environment — that’s why Coach plays these kind of games. These kind of games make you better,” Stansbury said. “ . . . This is the kind of game that grows you up going to the Battle 4 Atlantis.”

You could see it playing out individually and collectively.

David Jones recovered from a poor first half to grab eight rebounds and hit key 3-pointers. Jordan Brown looked like a load to handle in the post once Memphis realized it should throw it to him down there against an undersized Missouri front court. Caleb Mills completely shut down Missouri’s Sean East II, holding him scoreless after he went off for 14 points in the first half.

Stansbury, meanwhile, shortened the rotation to just eight players after halftime, riding the five players — Quinerly, Mills, Jones, Jaykwon Walton and Brown — who started the team’s two exhibition games.

GIANNOTTO: Memphis basketball needs to grab the city's attention. Why these Tigers might

They broke another team’s will, and they did so after seeming completely out of sorts in the opening minutes. The offense devolved into hero ball. The defense struggled stopping the pick-and-roll. “A little bit rattled,” is how Quinerly described the feeling.

Previous Memphis teams under Hardaway haven’t always been capable of succeeding under those circumstances in November.

“Our ceiling’s through the roof,” Brown said. “We still have room to grow.”

Memphis' Jordan Brown goes for a hook shot over Missouri's defense during a college basketball game at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

There indeed will be plenty more to navigate. In the Bahamas during Thanksgiving weekend, as Stansbury referenced. During three straight road games at Ole Miss, VCU and Texas A&M next month. And when Memphis returns home for three more nonconference tests against Clemson, Virginia and Vanderbilt before Christmas.

There’s a chance to quickly ascend into the top 25. There’s also a chance to suffer several setbacks. What happened Friday doesn’t guarantee the rest of that gauntlet will go this well. But it was certainly a reassuring experience, to see roles and chemistry emerge with each passing minute.

In years past, we’ve watched Hardaway’s teams suffer through early-season losses and lament them when Selection Sunday rolled around because they either kept Memphis out of the NCAA tournament or damaged its seed.

Last year, it was a loss at Saint Louis in the second game of the season. In 2021-22 season, it was a four-game losing streak to Iowa State, Georgia, Ole Miss and Murray State. In the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season, losses to Stansbury’s Western Kentucky team, VCU and Auburn wound up dooming the Tigers.

But this season has started with a clowning, and the joke may be on anyone who underestimated this team.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on X: @mgiannotto

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball left Missouri with no doubt about its potential