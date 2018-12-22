Clowney, Wagner, Jones fined by NFL for hits

NEW YORK (AP) -- Three of the NFL's best defensive players, Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney and Chandler Jones, have been fined $20,054 each by the league for hits in last week's games.

Clowney and Chandler were docked for roughing-the-passer calls, while Wagner was penalized for a facemask penalty.

Those were not the largest fines announced by the league Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman's unnecessary roughness penalty against San Francisco cost him $26,739. Also fined that amount was Cleveland linebacker Jamie Collins for the same call.

New Orleans rookie DE Marcus Davenport was fined $20,054 for roughing the passer against Carolina.

Docked $10,026 for unnecessary roughness were Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and running back Kenneth Dixon; Broncos cornerback Jamar Taylor; Browns receiver Antonio Callaway; Rams cornerback Marcus Peters; and Panthers guard Andrus Peat.

On Friday, Panthers safety Eric Reid said he was fined a fourth time this season by the NFL for an illegal hit - this time one that didn't draw a flag - in the loss to the Saints. He was fined $20,054.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL