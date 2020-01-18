Free agency is still about two months away, but that didn't stop Pro Football Focus from coming up with an early list of the top 50 impending free agents. The list will undoubtedly change as players re-sign with their current club or get the franchise tag.

Two Seahawks players made the cut: Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed. You can find the full list here.

Clowney came in at No. 7:

"Clowney put up an 88.0 overall grade in 2018 - the highest mark of his career - and he followed up with an 87.3 grade after a trade to the Seahawks despite seeing his sack total drop from nine to three. Clowney has the 11th-best overall grade among all edge defenders since 2017, including the third-best mark against the run (91.3), but his pass-rush grade of 83.9 ranks just 25th among that same group. Pass-rushers earn massive contracts for their ability to get after the quarterback, but Clowney has always been good, not great, in that department. The price tag may be too high for many teams, but Clowney brings top run defense and solid pass-rush to the table, though his game has never really lived up to his draft hype and he's never matched the production of other dominant edge defenders."

Reed just made the list at spot No. 49:

"Suspension derailed Jarran Reed's career, but before that, he was coming into 2019 on the back of a career year with the Seattle Seahawks. Reed is a solid player across the board, whose 11 sacks two years ago may have flattered his pass-rushing a little. Perhaps suited to more of a rotational role on defense, he isn't bad at any one aspect of defensive line play, but he's not spectacular either, which ultimately may see him slip through the cracks of free agency until the later waves when the big names have been cleaned up."

Clowney, Reed make Pro Football Focus' list of top 50 upcoming free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest