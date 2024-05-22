Clovis West survives Bullard, advances to first section title game since 2004

Highlights of the Golden Eagles 5-4 win over Bullard in ten innings Tuesday, in the semifinal round of the Division I, Central Section playoff bracket.

Here is the schedule of Central Section championship baseball games this weekend, at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

(# represents seeding)

Division I: #1 Clovis West vs #2 Liberty (Bakersfield), Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Division II: #9 Atascadero vs #2 Bakersfield Christian, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Division III: #5 Fowler vs #2 Kingsburg, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Division IV: #1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos vs #7 Independence, Saturday at 12 p.m.

Division V: #1 Torres vs #3 Shafter, Friday at 4 p.m.

Division VI: #5 Lindsay vs #2 Chavez, Saturday at 3 p.m.

