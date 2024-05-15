Clovis West, Bullard advance in Division I baseball playoffs

Highlights of the Golden Eagles 8-4 win over Sanger, and the Knights 3-1 win over Paso Robles Tuesday night, in the first round of the Division I, Central Section baseball playoffs.

And learn about a few of the other notable scores from the first day of the playoffs, including a big surprise involving one of the top seeds in Division I.

