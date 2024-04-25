Clovis Rodeo to kick off with new additions

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hold on to your hats! Riding, roping, and wrestling are back at the 110th annual Clovis rodeo on Wednesday.

“We’ve been working all year to get this set up and going and finally it hits and all the cowboys roll into town hall the fans get excited about the concerts get excited it,” said President of the Clovis Rodeo Association Clancy Wardle.

He says this year will be bigger and better than ever with several new additions to the event.

“This year we have brand new suites the Tom Stern Suites that we finished about three weeks ago, it’s a tribute to a lot of hard work getting it up with the sponsors and the community,” said Wardle.

The rodeo will also have a shuttle that runs from the Sierra Vista Mall to the grounds to help reduce traffic in Old Town Clovis.

More than 10,000 fans are expected to pack into the stands each night.

Team Roper Chad Masters says he’s been competing at the Clovis Rodeo for almost 20 years.

“I just love the crowds here, they are, huge they got a big turnout every year, we got a lot of people who look forward to seeing the rodeo every year and we appreciate them,” said Masters.

Visitors can take in all the fun with tickets starting at $20.

