Clover High School’s Mackenzie Boggess is Rock Hill Herald’s Athlete of the Week

Clover’s Mackenzie Boggess is The Herald’s high school Athlete of the Week.

The Blue Eagles’ junior won the long jump (16-9) and triple jump (35-10) in a home meet against Rock Hill on April 10.

Boggess, who holds the school record in both the long and triple jumps, also finish second in the 100-meter hurdles at the same meet.

Boggess also finished 14th in the long jump (17-1) at the All-American Track Classic at Spring Valley, April 13. She also finished 25th in the triple jump (34-3) the same day.