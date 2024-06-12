Cloudy future: Local sports attorney talks future of embattled NCAA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local attorney Fritz Metzinger talks the future of the NCAA after lawsuit settled and athletes to get record settlement.

From the WGNO Sportszone, June 7. Watch the WGNO Sportszone at 10:30 p.m. Friday on WNOL, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday on WGNO.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.