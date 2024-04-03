Cloudy and cold Opening Day isn’t stopping fans

ST. LOUIS – Opening Day Thursday will look a little different than last years.

In 2023, the Cardinals hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a sun-filled stadium. This year, they will be hosting the Florida Marlins in a cloudy downtown.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s still Cardinals baseball, we love it,” Cardinals fan Michael Walterscheid said.

The sunny skies of 2023 will be traded in for temperatures right around 50 F.

“Definitely not a big fan of the cold weather,” Walterscheid said.

Despite the cold, you can be assured that Busch Stadium will still be filled to the brim with the best fans in baseball.

“It’s not going to affect opening day at all,” Rachel Ehlers said.

Gates open at noon and the first pitch will be thrown at 3:15 p.m. While temperatures may be low, spirits will certainly be high.

“Everybody who is going to be in there is going to be happy to be there,” Matt Ehlers said.

Scott Lutz, a Red Sox fan, is visiting from Boston. He was getting a tour of the stadium Tuesday and said he’d love to be at the game if he had the chance.

“Let’s put it this way,” Lutz explained. “If someone offered me a ticket, I’d change my flight and stay another day and go.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.