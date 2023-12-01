Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan: Lunar Halo: a luminously, bleakly beautiful take on our screen-obsessed world

Lunar Halo performed by the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan at Sadler's Wells Theatre - CHANG Chen-chou

Earlier this week, Britain’s weather systems – as if oddly au fait with London’s dance calendar, and determined to get in on the act – graced many parts of the country with a lunar halo. This phenomenon, in which an ethereal “echo” of the Moon seems to encircle it at night, is apparently caused by moonlight refracting when it passes through ice crystals in the upper atmosphere. It’s an astounding sight, so much so that any ticket-holders for Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan’s latest offering who witnessed it might have been forgiven for wondering what more a contemporary dance show could bring to this particular table.

The answer is, really rather a lot. Lunar halos are said to predict storms and, by extension, times of seismic change. And Cloud Gate artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung’s 2019 creation, which plays out to the primordial music of Sigur Rós, uses this as a jumping-off point to explore the ever-shifting, technology-obsessed modern age. True, it does feature an ice- and mist-shrouded celestial body at its bleakly beautiful climax. But throughout, and very much in the vein of Scottish Ballet’s recent Coppélia, we are far closer to the world of dystopian Netflix drama Black Mirror than anything meteorological.

Far more directly influential to the piece was – as Cheng explains in a strong programme note – a long night he spent in the YouTube rabbit-hole. As he ricocheted from one nugget to the next, he felt a swelling sense of subservience to the site’s algorithms and the corporate heft behind them. And so, throughout its interval-free 70 minutes, Lunar Halo sees the marvellous 13-strong cast repeatedly enthralled, dwarfed, and even consumed by razor-sharp, lyrical but nightmarish projections on vast, mercurially shifting screens.

The steps have two flavours. One minute, we witness a primal, tribal, loose-clothed ensemble stomp, a shared, hyper-physical rage against an ever-encroaching machine. The next (and more in the manner of the nuclear-age Japanese discipline of butoh) the choreography is slow, coiled, impossibly tense, the dancers dressed in next to nothing, every muscle and sinew visibly straining.

Lunar Halo performed by the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan at Sadler's Wells Theatre - Alastair Muir

The performers’ interaction with Ethan Wang’s video design is often astonishing. One early episode, calling to mind the first chapter of Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, has the heptet of boys mesmerised by a descending screen that then ripples magically when they touch it. Soon, however, the same screen appears to consume everyone, reduced to staring blankly out from what is now a digital hall of mirrors-cum-prison.

If the piece has faults, it’s an occasional impenetrability, along with a sense that 10 minutes sheered off its latter stages would improve the shimmering momentum. But there’s otherwise little wrong here, and you emerge into the chill night air as if having woken from a dark, exquisite, deeply unsettling dream.

