Closures incoming for renovations on 3 athletic fields in Los Alamos County

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, athletic fields in White Rock and Los Alamos are closing for renovations. They expect to stay closed until September.

According to officials, the Dara Jones, Hope, and Bomber athletic fields are closing for a project to improve performance and safety.

Crews will be laser grading, leveling fields, installing new sod, replacing irrigation heads, rebuilding pitchers’ mounds, and installing new bases and anchors on the fields. They want new turf, “improved playability,” and a more appealing look.

“We’re excited to get this project going to improve the safety of our fields. We also understand the importance of minimizing disruption to sports activities and events during the renovation project. Our Parks team will work diligently to ensure that the project is completed efficiently and with minimal downtime, allowing athletes to return to the field as soon as possible,” said Parks Superintendent Wendy Parker.

