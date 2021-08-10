Closure of Otego bank branch spurs backlash

Aug. 10—A bank in Otego is scheduled for closing and some residents are not happy about it.

A road sign in a lot adjacent to the Community Bank branch in Otego encourages residents to call the bank's corporate office in Dewitt and tell executive Hal Wentworth not to close the branch office.

A letter to bank customers dated June 11, and signed by Wentworth, who is the senior vice president of retail banking, said the bank branch at 304 Main Street in Otego will close Friday, Sept. 10. In the letter, he told customers they could continue to use their existing checks, ATM/debit cards, credit card and account numbers and could visit any Community Bank branch for their in-person banking.

"We want you to know that we remain highly committed to our communities, and see these changes as the best way to efficiently provide services to our customers," the letter said.

A letter dated June 22 and written by Otego village Mayor Ernest Kroll, Otego town Supervisor Joseph Hurlburt and Otego Planning Board Chairman F.J. "Buzz" Hesse said, "Surely you must see that the closing of the Otego branch demonstrates exactly the opposite."

The branch is the only bank in the village, and the village and the town would like Community Bank to reconsider closing it.

In the letter, the three said, "The Otego branch of Community Bank, N.A. is one of the vital hubs of activity in our community. Many Otego residents walk to the Bank to do their banking business. Your closing of the Otego branch will make the activity impossible. Local businesses will no longer be able to make a quick run to the bank for either an emergency need for denominational change or to make their night deposits. This is critical since after several years with little growth, Otego has several new businesses being established and is enjoying other new growth. Having a local bank is one of the factors that has encouraged this growth."

Hesse said the old Big M building will be home to the Trollbok Farm Store & Eatery, and William Hobard is renovating a building on the corner of Main and River streets and will sell soap and perfume. Those two businesses will add to the 30 existing businesses in the village, Hesse said.

"There are a lot of construction businesses," Hesse said. "Otego residents need this bank."

In a letter of response to the village, Wentworth said residents could bank at "434 Chestnut Street in Oneonta (about six miles away) or other locations in Oneonta, Sidney and beyond."

Hesse said with the closure, people would no longer be able to walk to the bank and companies making night deposits would have a more difficult time.

"Mirabito does a night deposit daily," Hesse said. "The Otego bank is busy all the time. We have way more business than that Oneonta branch."

Hesse said he hoped residents would call the district headquarters to try to get officials to keep the bank open.

"If people don't get involved, it will close," he said. "Call and tell them we don't want it to close. Apathy has gotten really bad lately. We need to take action."

Hesse said if the bank does close, he will withdraw his money and take his business to a different bank. He also said if the bank closes, he would like to see a different bank come into the village.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer