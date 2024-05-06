Closing weekend at Oaklawn brings horse racing fans in for one last celebration following two Churchill Downs wins

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- A record for racing in Arkansas as the Oaklawn Fantasy Winner Thorpedo Anna wins the Kentucky Oaks and Oaklawn Southwest Winner Mystik Dan wins the Kentucky Derby as fans celebrate at Oaklawn’s closing weekend.

“Trained by the same guy, Kenny McPeak, ridden both by Joey Brian Hernandez, it just shows how good the stakes program and just racing in general here at Oaklawn,” Oaklawn Host and Paddock Analyst Nancy Holthus said.

Excitement and luck filled the air at Oaklawn Racing and Casino today following this weekend’s wins from Arkansas in Churchill Downs.

“We’re always proud to have an Oaklawn horse do well in Kentucky Derby or any of the Triple Crown races, so it was very exciting,” Oaklawn Horse Racing Fan Don Smith said.

The last Arkansas native Triple Crown Winner was American Pharoah, who won by winning the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes in 2015.

“Mystik Dan is shortly going to be on his way to Baltimore to run the second leg of the Triple Crown, which is the Preakness,” Holthus said.

Many wish Mystik Dan the best of luck and hope to add another win for Arkansas and Oaklawn.

“We had one not too many years ago, American Pharaoh, and then went on to win the Triple Crown so hopefully Mystik Dan can do well also,” Smith said.

Setting what is believed to be record-breaking wins for Arkansas.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever had an Oaks and Derby winner the same year come out of Oaklawn, so the owners of Mystic Dan are Arkansas-based,” Holthus said. “It’s always that much more special to have a hometown horse go onto win the run for the roses.”

Today was also a sad day, as it was closing weekend for Oaklawn Racing and Casino.

“Closing day is always bittersweet because you know we’ve seen these horses run since December you know you develop those relationships,” Holthus said.

Also, one of Oaklawn Racing and Casino’s longest-standing traditions is the Trails Ends Race, which happens on closing day, and it can’t be stopped rain or shine.

“It’s a 1 3/4 mile, that’s a marathon event, Holthus said. “They go around twice in front of the finish line, and when the horses come out of the paddock, they stand and post and forward to the crowd while the trumpeter plays.”

It’s a race that many people come out to watch each year, like Smith.

“Well, it’s good to come out on the last day, and I’ve been here a lot this season, and it’s always a little bit sad on the last day. It won’t be long for them to be racing again,” Smith said.

Holthus thanking all the continuous fans saying Oaklawn truly has the best fans in all of horse racing.

“This was a date added to our reschedule because of the weather that we have, so everybody comes out and braves the elements, and we celebrate the end of racing,” Holthus said.

The fans do it because of the traditions, the luck, and the atmosphere.

“It’s just a good place to come out to hear Oaklawn have a lot of fun here, and it won’t be long before they’ll be back again,” Smith said.

