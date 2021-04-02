Closing Time: Miggy in the snow, Byron Buxton everywhere

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Pianowski
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Apr 1, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrates as he rounds the bases in the snow after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians on Opening Day at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Miguel Cabera, Thursday's snow angel. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Opening Day, time for renewal. Opening Day, time for hope. Opening Day, time for optimism.

Let’s play a little Home Run Clue. Anyone else come up with Miguel Cabrera, in the snow, off Shane Bieber? If you did, please head to the Bonanza windows. Uncle Sam is your betting partner. 

Baseball 2021 kicked off Thursday and for the most part, it was glorious. Cabrera grabbed the first sharable highlight of the season, unfazed by some nasty spring weather. Bieber tried to sneak a pitch on the outside corner, and Cabrera deposited it into a right-field snow bank. Bieber was otherwise untouchable for most of his stint (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 12 K), but Matthew Boyd dodged a few baserunners and the Tigers bullpen protected the lead. Bless you, boys.

Can Miggy have a fantasy renaissance in his age-38 season? Although his 2020 returns didn’t look like much, he was largely unlucky — he posted a juicy hard-hit rate, and Statcast data suggests he should have batted .285, 35 points higher than his actual average. Ten home runs in 57 games, that’s respectable. And perhaps Cabrera playing the field occasionally in 2021 — he started at first base Thursday — will help keep him engaged in the action. If you play in a deeper mixed league, at least take the case. Cabrera is rostered in a modest 11 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Robbie Grossman also deserves a look, parked at the top of Detroit’s lineup. Grossman is a switch-hitter and an on-base master — note the three walks Thursday, and the career .350 OBP. He gave the Athletics eight homers and eight steals in the partial season last year, and he swiped a base Thursday; this is the cheapest category juice on the mixed board right now. Grossman was ignored during draft season, settling in at three percent.

Pirates bullpen slams the door 

While the Tigers were surprising the Tribe, the Pirates were messing up the Cubs, about 280 miles away. Ke’Bryan Hayes conked a first-inning homer and seven Pittsburgh pitchers frustrated the hosts, limiting Chicago to three runs on two hits. Chad Kuhl was in and out of trouble during his three-inning open (four baserunners, two runs), but the Pittsburgh bullpen was dominant after that (1 H, 1 R, 11 K).

Richard Rodriguez had the final moment, working around a ninth-inning walk and striking out two. He’s the presumptive closer in Pittsburgh, off a tidy 2020, and this marked his territory nicely. But I want you to also note what David Bednar has been doing this spring.

Bednar worked the seventh inning Thursday and it was a quick appearance — two strikeouts, 12 pitches, 1-2-3. The clean open comes in the heels of a dominant spring; Bednar pitched 8.2 scoreless innings last month, with one walk and 18 strikeouts. Obviously exhibition baseball comes with a million caveats and disclaimers, but walks and strikeouts remain the most reliable foundation statistics in the game. The goal for every pitcher is to be around the plate and miss bats; thus far, Bednar has done that.

Every year, we see middle-relief heroes coming out of nowhere. Nick Anderson was a surprise two years ago, and Devin Williams played wipeout last summer in Milwaukee. And these types of fresh stories make for appealing fantasy targets, because they’re easy to identify — follow the K/BB rates, which stabilize quickly — and they’re usually painless to acquire, stealthily flying under the radar. Bednar currently has a two-percent roster tag on Yahoo.

Even if you don’t go for Bednar, just appreciate the frame of why he might be good. We live in a world with countless metrics and measures; sometimes it feels like we’re flying to the moon. Knowledge is good; Blutarsky told us that in the 60s. But a lot of value hunting comes back to the walks and the strikeouts, the simplest gage in the toolbox.

Is timing right for Byron Buxton?

Byron Buxton was one of the most polarizing fantasy candidates this draft season, same as it ever was. His backers pointed to last year’s home-run explosion (13 taters, 39 games), while critics wondered how he could play six weeks and manage just two walks and two stolen bases.

Opening Day in Milwaukee, Buxton found a way to make everyone happy. A home run was no surprise; he’s slugged .540 since the open of the 2019 season. But Buxton also walked twice and stole a base, quickly filling the two columns he couldn’t seem to address last year. A confident, maturing Buxton could be a league-winner, considering his reasonable March ADP. He opened the year slotted No. 6 in the Twins lineup, but that could quickly rise if Buxton looks ready to break out in his age-27 season.

Remember, Buxton was once the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. Sure, that was partially for his angelic defense, but he was always seen as a potential offensive superstar, too. Perhaps the timing is finally right on this perennial tease.

Gausman and McGee, they might be Giants 

If you didn’t stay up for the Giants and Mariners, your eyes will thank you. Kevin Gausman was excellent in his opening start (6.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K), but a series of San Francisco relievers conspired to give the game away. Jose Alvarez had the final, ghastly scene to himself — he walked three straight batters (16 pitches, 12 balls) in the bottom of the tenth, gifting an 8-7 win to the Mariners and sprinkling Ambien to Baseball Twitter. Enter Sandman, indeed. This wasn’t a squeeze job, either; maybe one of the balls was a borderline call, but most of the Alvarez tosses were nowhere near the plate.

At least Jake McGee acquitted himself nicely. The assumed Giants closer worked a tidy ninth inning, in a tie game as it were. He only needed eight pitches, and six were strikes. No baserunners, one strikeout. Gabe Kapler is known as a serial tinkerer when it comes to bullpen management, but McGee is going to have a juicy role in this group, and perhaps he’s capable of owning the ninth inning all season. He’s still unclaimed in about 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Recommended Stories

  • Baseball's longest-awaited opening day brings reminders of bliss — and of COVID-19 reality

    All across America, fans filed into ballparks to see their hometown teams for the first time since 2019. But MLB's opening day could not escape the shadow of the pandemic.

  • Dustin Pedroia shares powerful message for Red Sox in Opening Day hype video

    If Red Sox fans weren't already excited for baseball to be back, the hype video that the team shared on Twitter should do the trick.

  • Opening Day: Snow, stars, fans and a virus postponement

    Miguel Cabrera took a trot, eventually, in the snow at Comerica Park. Mookie Betts started the champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a hit at Coors Field. All-Stars on the diamond for opening day, fans in the socially distanced stands eager to cheer them.

  • The Rush: Blunders and flurries mark MLB Opening Day, Roy Williams retires from UNC

    MLB’s Opening Day included Miguel Cabrera’s blurry home run in blizzard-like conditions, an epic baserunning blunder blunder by the Dodgers and a postponed contest between the Mets and Nationals because of COVID. Plus, Roy Williams retires from college basketball, leaving a major vacancy at UNC Chapel Hill, and we know just the man to fill his shoes...or do we?

  • Brewers come from behind to beat Twins 6-5 in 10 innings

    Travis Shaw began his second stint in Milwaukee eager to play in front of Brewers fans again, particularly because he knew how much they missed going to games last season. Shaw made sure those fans went home happy by sparking a rally that marked the latest chapter in his own comeback story. Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th to give the Brewers a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday after Shaw's two-out double capped a three-run rally in the ninth.

  • Fans arrive for chilly Opening Day at Wrigley Field

    Despite a chilly day on April 1, in Chicago, Illinois, fans are excited for Opening Day as they head to Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

  • And We Are Back. Mostly.

    Christopher Crawford takes a look at the biggest news from Opening Day in the latest Daily Dose. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Opening Day postponed due to COVID, Francisco Lindor talks extension

    The Mets' Opening Day game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with the Nationals, and Francisco Lindor discussed his contract extension.

  • Sources: BIG3 returning for a July 10 tip; HBCU will host games

    After a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIG3 will tip off its 2021 season on July 10, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado deliver, Cards open fast, top Reds 11-6

    Goldschmidt and the newly acquired Arenado combined for six hits and the Cardinals roughed up Luis Castillo for six runs in the first inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 Thursday. Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer and Tyler O'Neill connected for a two-run shot.

  • Trout, Pujols lead Angels' late rally past White Sox, 4-3

    Mike Trout smacked a single down the left-field line to drive in David Fletcher in the eighth inning, and Angel Stadium rocked with the roar of a crowd much bigger than the 13,207 masked people in attendance. The Angels' first opening day win since 2013 felt big in almost every way to a team and a sport that could use some good news. Trout delivered the tying single and Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run on Albert Pujols' groundout in the eighth inning, leading Los Angeles' rally to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

  • Opening Day 2021 | FastCast

    Miguel Cabrera hits the first home run of the 2021 season, plus Eric Hosmer sparks the Padres to victory in this edition of FastCast

  • Quick flurry: Cabrera 1st HR of MLB season in snowy Detroit

    Miguel Cabrera hit the first home run of the new Major League Baseball season, a drive through the snow in Detroit's chilly opener against Cleveland on Thursday. The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow at Comerica Park was becoming a bit more intense when Cabrera hit a first-inning shot to right field off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. It wasn't easy to see through the ball through the snow, and Cabrera slid into second base, unsure if he'd cleared the wall.

  • Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 04/01/2021

  • Lions are signing CB Corn Elder

    The Lions are signing CB Corn Elder after he took a visit on Thursday. Elder has been in the NFL for four seasons but has played just 30 games and made one start. Last season with Carolina, he recorded 40 tackles and 3 pass breakups

  • Penguins end long winless drought in Boston; beat Bruins 4-1

    Mike Matheson scored a highlight-reel goal after a lengthy rush, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night. Zach Aston-Reese, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14. It was Pittsburgh’s first win in Boston since Evgeni Malkin scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift them past the Bruins on Nov. 24, 2014, ending a span of 10 games (0-8-2).

  • The return of fans: Here's what every MLB ballpark is allowing to open the 2021 season

    Here's a rundown of how many fans each MLB stadium is allowing, and what restrictions they are enforcing.

  • Why Miguel Cabrera is boosted by playing first base, seeing fans in the stands

    Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera is focused on turning back the clock, reaching milestones and proving there is more of his old self in the tank.

  • Ex-Red Sox roundup includes Mookie Betts vs. Daniel Bard, Pablo Sandoval homer

    Opening Day is in the books, and even if the Red Sox didn't play, a number of players with Boston ties took the field. Let's take a quick look around the league to see how they performed.

  • Dodgers, with three of the top 10 highest-paid players, are sitting atop the payroll mountaintop in 2021

    Los Angeles has a major-league leading $235 million payroll and out to win another World Series, is the only team exceeding the luxury tax in 2021.