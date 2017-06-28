Closing Time: Max Scherzer and more baseball talk

Max Scherzer won his ninth game of the season Tuesday while allowing two base runners over six innings. He now owns a 2.06 ERA with a 0.78 WHIP on the year. His 15.9 Sw Str% is his best of his career and the second-highest mark in baseball this season (Chris Sale’s is 16.2). If we were to start a draft today, Scherzer has a strong argument to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Jake Arrieta, meanwhile, looks nothing like his former past ace self, as he walked six batters Tuesday and now owns a 4.67 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP on the year. The strikeouts have been there, but the control hasn’t…Miguel Montero is 0-for-24 now trying to throw down base stealers this season…Trea Turner stole four bags Tuesday, the second time he’s done so in a game over the past 10 days. He’s now on pace to steal 67 bases with a .314 OBP.

Ryon Healy hit a grand slam Tuesday. He’s batting .290/.316/.645 with nine homers and 25 RBI over the past 23 games…Aaron Altherr hit another homer, and his OPS is up to .885. He’s batting third in the Phillies’ lineup and is available in 65% of leagues...Joey Votto went yard again. He has 51 walks with 37 strikeouts. There’s a strong argument he’s the best hitter in baseball.

Travis Shaw is on pace to finish with 115 RBI…Jacoby Ellsbury got his 29th catcher interference call Tuesday, tying the all-time record set by Pete Rose…Luis Severino recorded a 12:0 K:BB ratio on the road. He’s the real deal and should be treated as a top-20 fantasy starter moving forward…Over the last 15 games, Jose Ramirez has hit .476/.522/.905. That’s a 1.427 OPS which is pretty good.

