Closing Time: Gleyber Torres' breakout continues

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a home run for the third game in a row (AP Photo).

• Gleyber Torres homered for the third consecutive game Wednesday, giving him five long balls over the past five contests and an impressive .323/.385/.613 line on the season. He’s 21 years old and sports a 167 wRC+ through the first 100 plate appearances of his career. Torres is on pace to record 78 RBI despite not debuting until April 22 and batting mostly ninth, a spot he’ll likely permanently move out of soon. Torres didn’t hit with this type of power in the minors, but it figures he’ll only continue to get stronger, and it helps to call Yankee Stadium home, as only one other park has boosted home runs for righties more over the past three seasons. In what’s quickly turning into one of the more exciting seasons by rookies in recent MLB memory, Torres is starting to stand out and looks like one of the most valuable keeper commodities out there.

• Luiz Gohara allowed two runs over four innings during his first start of the year, but his next turn is up in the air, as he’s now traveling to Brazil to be with his ailing mom, and it’s unclear how long he’ll be on the bereavement list. Gohara still needs to improve his control, but he’s back healthy now after an ankle sprain slowed his start to the season, and there’s reason there was hype before he went down. The big lefty has good upside, especially on an intriguing young Braves team, and a role in the team’s rotation should open for him sooner rather than later. He’s barely owned in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues.

• Marcell Ozuna was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup because he overslept. He’s been one of this season’s biggest busts so far but had been heating up, and Ozuna’s difference in xwOBA and wOBA (-.067) and average exit velocity (92.5 mph) both rank top-15 in MLB, and his average HR distance (426 feet) ranks second only to Franchy Cordero. Ozuna is 27 years old and posted a 142 wRC+ last season, when his Hard Hit % was 45.4 compared to 49.3 this season, so he’s a buy-low target.

• Kenta Maeda struck out 12 in 6.2 shutout innings, and while posting a big pitching performance against the Rockies has become something of the norm, he’s tossed 14.2 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits with 20 strikeouts over his last two starts. Maeda ranks top-12 in K% among starters, and any opportunity to buy low is now gone…Kenley Jansen recorded his fourth save since Saturday, and his velocity is creeping back.

• Aaron Judge said he’s unlikely to participate in the Home Run Derby this year, and reminded everyone what they’ll be missing with this moonshot.

• Tyson Ross held the Nationals to just one run over 6.2 innings in Washington with a 9:1 K:BB ratio. He owns a 3.13 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 64 strikeouts over 60.1 innings and is still available in more than 50 percent of leagues.

• Zack Godley has yielded four runs or more in three of his last four starts and has 10 walks over his last two outings. After a strong start to the season, he has a 4.53 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP despite the humidor turning Chase Field into a pitcher’s park. Teammate Paul Goldschmidt homered, as he continues to crush lefties. But he’s rocking a 54 wRC+ against right-handers this season.

• Brandon Nimmo reached base three times and homered, and his OBP is up to .423 on the year. He doesn’t offer a ton of power or speed upside, but he’s batting leadoff, and THE BAT projects a 102 wRC+ over the rest of the season, so he’s an option for those in deep leagues (just three percent owned).

• Welington Castillo was hit with an 80-game suspension, and while he’s been a top-12 fantasy catcher in 2018, he can be safely dropped now. Owners searching for a replacement should look toward Kurt Suzuki, John Hicks, Luke Maile, Yan Gomes and Devin Mesoraco.

Closing Talk: Brad Ziegler held onto a one-run lead and recorded a save, so his job hasn’t been lost yet. Still, Kyle Barraclough should be owned in more than 23 percent of leagues…It hasn’t always been pretty, but Shane Greene picked up his 11th save of the year Wednesday, which is impressive pitching for a 21-28 Detroit team. He’s likely to be traded at the deadline, but Greene is locked into the closer’s role until then…Jeurys Familia had a night to forget, as he allowed five baserunners and two runs while taking a loss, but his job remains safe…Bud Norris ceded three runs in the 10th inning in a loss, but it’s not like there’s an alternative worthy of replacing him right now. St. Louis’ bullpen is as thin as its starting rotation is deep.

Blake Parker surrendered four baserunners but limited the damage to just one run during a save, as he looks like the favorite to close in Los Angeles yet is still available in more than 55 percent of leagues…Tyler Clippard walked the bases loaded and gave up four earned runs while failing to protect a 3-1 ninth-inning lead, blowing his second save in just four opportunities. Toronto’s closer’s job appears open again, so Seung Hwan-Oh and Ryan Tepera should be added in leagues where saves are hard to come by, with Tepera the top priority…Jared Hughes pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a tie game, so he may be the favorite to close while Raisel Iglesias is on the DL (he’s dealing with an injury to his non-pitching arm, so his absence shouldn’t be prolonged). Amir Garrett is another option, although he’s left-handed. Hughes has a 1.26 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP on the year and is available in more than 90 percent of leagues.

