Closing the book on Brian Kelly’s first year at LSU

LSU’s season is over.

The Tigers ended on a high note in Orlando, scoring 63 points and allowing just seven in the Citrus Bowl win over Purdue. It’s what you wanted to see from a team that dropped its previous two games.

The last year or so has been a tumultuous one with several changes. The 2022 LSU team looked a lot different from what we saw last year.

Brian Kelly reached 10 wins in Year 1. That’s an achievement many didn’t think was possible for this group. Kelly’s inaugural campaign will be defined by LSU’s win over Alabama which shot it back into playoff contention.

It wasn’t all pretty. The Florida State and Texas A&M losses both stung in their own way. It’ll be a long time before LSU takes the field again — right back in Orlando for a rematch with FSU.

It’s time to close the book on Kelly’s first year as the prep for 2023 begins.

Expectations surpassed

A glance at the schedule in August was not cause for much optimism in Baton Rouge. Much of the SEC West was thought to be in a much better position than LSU.

Alabama is Alabama. Texas A&M was filled with talent. Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Mississippi State weren’t powerhouses, but they were fun upstarts with respected coaches.

LSU was supposed to be in the midst of a complete and total rebuild. That turned out to not be the case. LSU was ready to compete in this division right away.

A two-touchdown win over Mississippi State in week three helped wash away the bad taste left by Florida State and demonstrated LSU was not going to be a cellar-dweller in the West, not even for a year.

Tennessee handed LSU a blowout loss in October, and again, it looked like LSU was not ready for the back half of its schedule. The Tigers ripped off five wins in a row, earning a spot in the SEC Title.

Despite the rough end, the bowl game gave LSU a shot at 10 wins and Kelly’s group seized it. Preseason win totals for LSU hovered around seven or eight, which LSU surpassed with comfort.

This didn’t look like a team that was rebuilding. It looked like a team that believed it could compete with anyone. The players bought whatever the coaches were selling.

Structure, structure, structure

Previous LSU coaches [autotag]Ed Orgeron[/autotag] and [autotag]Les Miles[/autotag] were not known for their organization or attention to detail. Each had their strengths and won national championships at LSU, but Kelly is a different breed.

I don’t mean he’s better — he’ll have to win a title like LSU’s previous three coaches have. But he’s excelled in areas where his predecessors did not.

You don’t get the sense that important issues are going to slip through the cracks with Kelly. This program is going to make sure players aren’t getting academic suspensions or things of that nature.

There’s an evident process. On-field issues improved as the season went on. The staff took pragmatic approaches and figured stuff out. It was more than just throwing talent out there and letting it take care of itself — this was a well-coached team.

New talent was needed

LSU wouldn’t be where it was without key additions made in the offseason — high school and transfer portal.

True freshmen [autotag]Will Campbell[/autotag] and [autotag]Emory Jones[/autotag] stabilized LSU’s offensive line, and [autotag]Harold Perkins[/autotag] helped take LSU’s defense to the next level late in the year.

Several key additions in the secondary made that group a strength, a far cry from the weakness it once projected to be. [autotag]Mekhi Wingo[/autotag], who arrived in the portal after a standout freshmen year at Missouri, was a third-team All-American and played a critical role after Maason Smith’s injury.

[autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag] gave LSU a needed veteran at quarterback and made plays in some big moments.

You can’t rely on new guys to lead every year, but Kelly had no choice. The good news is that much of this top talent is returning, and in 2023, LSU will be more experienced.

There are a handful of LSU players expected to be some of the best in the conference next year, giving Kelly and staff a lot to build around.

Coordinators did solid work

Neither LSU unit was elite this year and both were far from perfect, but its tough to complain about either of the jobs done by [autotag]Mike Denbrock[/autotag] or [autotag]Matt House[/autotag].

Denbrock came to LSU after helping Cincinnati make the playoff. He had previously been with [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] at Notre Dame.

LSU’s offense lacked explosive plays, but it was good in key spots. LSU was 12th when it came to converting third-downs and 10th in points per scoring opportunity.

This offense was at its best when it needed to keep drives alive and as it approached the end zone. That’s a positive sign and speaks to the understanding Denbrock gained of his quarterback and players.

Much of the same can be said for House. LSU gave up some big plays and had tackling issues here and there, but the defense delivered.

The unit gave Alabama’s Bryce Young plenty of trouble, shut down Ole Miss in the second half, and when LSU’s offense didn’t have it against Arkansas, the defense played its best game and led LSU to victory.

The expectation is that Denbrock will return in 2023. It wouldn’t be a shock to see House back either, but he could generate buzz for an NFL DC job or even a college head coaching job if something were to restart the carousel.

