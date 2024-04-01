Closest ski area to Fort Collins extending season through April 21

The closest ski area to Fort Collins is extending its season later into the spring than ever before.

Eldora Mountain, 21 miles west of Boulder and 70 miles from Fort Collins, announced Sunday that it would remain open for skiing until April 21, a week later than originally planned. The resort opened for the 2023-24 season Nov. 3, making this year the longest in Eldora’s 62-year history, a spokesperson said in an email.

The resort received more than 7 feet of snow in March and was reporting a base depth Monday of 40 inches, with 3 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours.

“We’re thrilled to offer amazing skiing and riding conditions to our guests for one more week than we had originally planned,” said Brent Tregaskis, Eldora’s president and general manager, in the news release. “March really treated us well in terms of snowfall, and we want to keep sharing the bounty. With so much snow and so few people this time of year, the Eldora experience is better now than at any point earlier this winter, and we’re so close to the Front Range that it’s easy to fit a quick visit to Eldora into any day of your week.”

Eldora Mountain, located 21 miles west of Boulder, is the closest ski area to Fort Collins, Colo. The resort announced Sunday, March 31, that it was extending its 2023-24 ski season to April 21.

Because the closing date was extended, the ski area will not have enough employees available to offer full services from April 15-21. Only three lifts — Sundance, Alpenglow and Corona — will be open and ski and ride private lessons for intermediate and advances skiers will be limited, as will food and beverage offerings in Timbers Café, Timbers Tap House and Lookout Lodge.

Eldora hopes to maintain a limited offering of trails for cross-country skiers through April 21, as well, depending on conditions. Uphill access will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for uphill passholders.

A celebration is planned for the closing weekend, April 20-21, with live music and other events, the news release said.

Additional information, including lift-ticket prices and online sales, is available at Eldora.com.

