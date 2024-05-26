These are the closest calls to a no-hitter in Brewers history (aside from the two that were actually no-hitters)

Jared Koenig and Colin Rea went six complete no-hit innings on May 25 in Boston, the 35th time the franchise has taken a no-hitter that deeply into a game. Two of those games ended in actual no-hitters.

What they did Sept. 10, 2023 might have been more impressive, though. The Brewers threw 10⅓ no-hit innings at Yankee Stadium in New York, but couldn't score any runs before extras and ultimately fell in 13 innings, 4-3. Four times in Major League Baseball history, a team has sealed off a no-hitter in 10 innings. No team has ever had 11.

It counts as an unbelievable near-miss, obviously the latest in the game in Brewers history that a team has lost a no-hitter. Corbin Burnes worked eight of the no-hit innings, one day shy of the two-year anniversary of his combined no-hitter in Cleveland with Josh Hader. That no-hitter snapped a 34-year drought for franchise no-nos.

Outside of the Burnes/Hader game (and the lone solo no-hitter in franchise history, thrown by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987), here are the list of the close calls.

Corbin Burnes pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Broken up in the 10th (one out)

Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, Abner Uribe, Joel Payamps, Sept. 10, 2023. Oswaldo Cabrera's one-out double in the 11th against Joel Payamps broke the spell and also tied the game at 1-1, just the start of the heartbreak for the Brewers, who took a two-run lead in the 12th only to see that erased on a Giancarlo Stanton home run in the bottom half. New York then plated the winning run in the 14th.

Corbin Burnes worked eight no-hit innings for the second time in his career, and relievers Devin Williams and Abner Uribe took the next two frames. Outfielder Sal Frelick made one of the greatest catches in franchise history, albeit one that would've been even more immortalized if the Brewers had finished off the no-hitter.

Broken up in the ninth (one out)

Odell Jones, May 28, 1988. Jones got the first out of the ninth against Cleveland on a Dave Clark strikeout, but Ron Washington singled on a 1-1 pitch to keep the Brewers from delivering no-hitters in back-to-back seasons. Julio Franco followed with a single against reliever Dan Plesac before he locked down the save in a 2-0 win. Jones, a spot starter who was clearly out of gas, struck out seven and walked one in his 8⅓ innings of work.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jim Slaton delivers a pitch in 1975.

Broken up in the ninth (no outs)

Jim Slaton, Sept. 5, 1981. There was nearly magic at Metropolitan Stadium for Slaton, but things fell apart quickly in the ninth. He allowed a leadoff single to Sal Butera, Kent Hrbek followed with a single and Hosken Powell hit a three-run homer to pull Minnesota within 5-3. That brought in Rollie Fingers to close the game out.

"My heart kind of sunk a little bit, but when the fans started cheering for me, it made me feel a little bit better," said Slaton, whose previous start had been skipped. "I wanted it awfully bad."

Slaton was in his second go-round with the Brewers and is the franchise's all-time leader in wins, though he recorded only six total in 1980 and 1981.

Teddy Higuera tips his cap during his record-breaking 32-inning scoreless innings streak in 1987.

Broken up in the eighth (two outs)

Marty Pattin, April 29, 1969. This is with the Seattle Pilots, but it was still a close-enough call to mention. He allowed a two-out single in the eighth to California’s Tom Satriano but still worked a complete game in a 1-0 win.

Teddy Higuera, Sept. 1, 1987. It was Ross Jones of Kansas City who tripled to end the no-hit bid, but stranding him at third base was a big deal in the scoreless game. The Brewers scored twice in the ninth against Bret Saberhagen, and Higuera came back for the 1-2-3 final frame to get the complete-game win. It was his second straight complete-game shutout (he threw one of 10 innings in his previous start), and he threw a complete-game, two-hitter in his follow-up. He finished with a club-record 32 consecutive scoreless innings, one of several memorable achievements for "Team Streak."

Broken up in the eighth (one out)

Lary Sorensen, July 5, 1979. Sorensen allowed a one-out single to Chris Chambliss but finished the game with a complete-game two-hit shutout in his team’s 3-0 win over the New York Yankees.

Jaime Navarro, July 17, 1992. Steve Sax tripled in a run to break the spell for Navarro, then scored on a sacrifice fly that actually gave the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 lead. The Brewers ultimately won after Kevin Seitzer homered in the ninth to tie it, both teams scored in the 10th and Darryl Hamilton delivered a go-ahead two-out single in the 11th.

Dave Bush, April 23, 2009. Bush was dealing in Philadelphia but allowed a bomb to Matt Stairs with one out in the eighth, and he left the game after giving up a Shane Victorino single two batters later. The Brewers still won, 6-1.

Freddy Peralta, June 4, 2021. Peralta was celebrating his 25th birthday when he confounded the Arizona Diamondbacks into the eighth inning in the first year of the stadium's new moniker American Family Field. But Nick Ahmed's wave at a low slider resulted in a single that snapped the spell. Brad Boxberger and Trevor Richards finished off the one-hitter in recording the final five outs, and Milwaukee won, 5-1.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Yovani Gallardo throws during the first inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday, September 11, 2011 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wis.

Broken up in the eighth (no outs)

Teddy Higuera, June 15, 1988. After seven no-hit innings against the Seattle Mariners, Steve Balboni led off the eighth with a home run, although Milwaukee still won in a one-hitter, 5-1. Dan Plesac worked the ninth for the save.

Dave Bush, June 19, 2008. This might be the most wild game on the list (among those that finished in nine innings, at least). Bush allowed a leadoff triple to Lyle Overbay in the eighth that broke up the no-hitter, and Overbay scored on an Alex Ríos single. Bush got the win even though the Brewers surrendered six runs in the ninth to make it an 8-7 victory. This game might also be remembered for a Prince Fielder inside-the-park home run that lodged in the fence but was playable, though Ríos felt the ball should be ruled dead.

Yovani Gallardo, May 7, 2011. Daniel Descalso of St. Louis led off the eighth for the only Cardinals hit of the game, and Gallardo finished with eight strong innings of work in a 4-0 victory.

Chase Anderson, May 17, 2016. The final line betrayed how good Anderson was that day, when he took a no-hitter into the eighth before the Cubs' Ben Zobrist led off the frame with a double. Anderson then worked to within one out of a complete game before Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant hit back-to-back homers, necessitating the arrival of Jeremy Jeffress to get the final out and seal a 4-2 win.

Chase Anderson, May 27, 2017. Just more than one year later, Anderson delivered seven no-hit innings but permitted a single leading off the eighth to Nick Ahmed of the Diamondbacks. Rob Scahill later erased the runner with a double play, and Anderson finished with 11 strikeouts over his seven innings in a 6-1 Brewers win.

MILWAUKEE, WI - JUNE 07: Zach Davies #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning of the Interleague game against the Oakland Athletics at Miller Park on June 07, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

Broken up in the seventh (two outs)

Ben Sheets, June 8, 2004. Sheets was dominating the Angels before Vladimir Guerrero famously swung at a bad ball and singled for his team’s first hit. As close as it appeared, this one may not have been in the cards regardless, since the Brewers ultimately won, 1-0, in 17 innings on Scott Podsednik’s RBI double to score current Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

Matt Garza, April 2, 2014. Garza allowed a two-out homer to Chris Johnson in the seventh that not only broke up his no-hitter but gave the Braves a 1-0 lead. Garza worked eight innings and allowed only two hits, but the Brewers also only had two hits in the game and lost by that 1-0 count.

Zach Davies, June 7, 2016. Davies got the first two outs in the seventh against Oakland before Billy Butler hit a two-run homer and Yonder Alonso followed with a double. But Davies finished the seventh, Chris Carter hit two homers for the Brewers, and Milwaukee prevailed, 5-4.

Jordan Lyles/Devin Williams, Aug. 23, 2019. Williams made a great pitch to Christian Walker, but Walker still dumped a single into center for the first Diamondbacks hit after Jordan Lyles threw six no-hit innings. The Brewers won, 6-1. At the time, Lyles was the only Brewers pitcher to be pulled from an outing of six innings or longer with a no-hitter besides Ben McDonald, who was also lifted after six no-hit innings on July 11, 1997. Since then, it's been matched by Houser and Burnes.

Moose Haas

Broken up in the seventh (one out)

Ken Brett, April 30, 1972. It was a triple by future Brewers general manager Sal Bando that brought this no-no to an end, and Brett gave up another hit in the eighth before departing. The Brewers still beat the Athletics that day, 3-1.

Bill Parsons, April 13, 1973. Paul Blair’s single broke the spell, but it was the only Orioles hit of the night in a 2-0 Brewers win.

Moose Haas, June 29, 1985. Moose was cruising against the Yankees when Don Mattingly’s double snapped the streak and accounted for New York’s only hit in a 6-0 Brewers win.

Ben McDonald/Mike Fetters, July 11, 1997. As we mentioned above, McDonald worked six no-hit innings before giving way to Mike Fetters, who gave up a single to Baltimore's Rafael Palmeiro with one out in the seventh to break up the no-hitter. The Brewers still won, 3-1.

Jamey Wright, April 7, 2001. Wright allowed a single to Cincinnati's Aaron Boone and then a homer to Jason LaRue leading off the eighth, but he still finished with seven complete innings in a 6-1 win.

Wayne Franklin, Aug. 22, 2003. Franklin allowed a home run to Pittsburgh’s Craig Wilson, although Milwaukee held on to win, 3-2.

Wes Obermueller, May 17, 2005. Obermueller gave up back-to-back singles to Washington's Jamey Carroll and Nick Johnson, but he did get through the eighth and helped the Brewers to an 8-2 win.

Corbin Burnes, April 3, 2021. In the second game of the season, Burnes teased his no-hitter potential in a pitchers' duel with Jose Berrios of the Twins — who himself was pulled after six no-hit innings. Byron Buxton homered for Minnesota to break up Burnes' spell in the seventh, and the Twins wound up winning the game, 2-0. Milwaukee finished with one hit, a single by Omar Narváez with one out in the eighth.

Adrian Houser/Daniel Norris, Aug. 3, 2021. This one turned into a disaster. Houser was pulled after 104 pitches with a no-hitter intact (he'd issued five walks) and 4-0 lead, but new acquisition Norris promptly allowed the first hit to Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco. If only it had ended there. An error by shortstop Willy Adames allowed the Pirates to rally for five runs in the seventh and take the lead, a game Pittsburgh went on to win in 10 innings, 8-5.

Freddy Peralta/Matt Bush, Aug. 26, 2022. Still working back from injury, Peralta was pulled after 82 pitches and six no-hit innings, and Bush gave up a two-run homer after notching a groundout to not only break up the no-hitter but also give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 lead. The Brewers wound up losing the game in extras.

Broken up in the seventh (no outs)

Skip Lockwood, July 19, 1973. He allowed a single to Rico Carty of Texas leading off the seventh. Milwaukee won the game, 4-1.

Ben Sheets, Sept. 13, 2006. Sheets permitted a leadoff single to Pittsburgh's Chris Duffy but still pitched Milwaukee to a 2-1 win.

Brandon Woodruff, April 7, 2021. Ian Happ led off the seventh with the Cubs' first hit in a game that was scoreless at the time. Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the eighth on Lorenzo Cain's home run, then had to fight for an extra-innings win thanks to a three-run homer by Cain in the 10th.

Eric Lauer/Jake Cousins, Oct. 4, 2022. Eric Lauer was pulled after six no-hit innings, one day after Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason play. Cousins allowed a hit to the first man he faced, Josh Rojas, but he worked two hitless innings otherwise and helped Milwaukee lock down a one-hitter and 3-0 win.

Jared Koenig/Colin Rea, May 25, 2024. Rafael Devers clubbed a double to dead center at Fenway Park, breaking up the spell started by "opener" Jared Koenig and steady rotation arm Colin Rea.

A first version of this story published in 2019. Did we miss any? Email JR Radcliffe at jradcliffe@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A look at the near-miss no-hitters in Brewers history