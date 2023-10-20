The closer we get to USC-Oregon, the harder it is to trust the Trojans (but there’s still time to change perceptions)

We asked our Pac-12 football panel about the chances that Oregon beats USC by 21 points or more when the two teams meet in Eugene on November 11.

Here’s how the panel responded:

Matt Zemek: 55 percent. This currently feels like a complete Oregon steamroller and a USC no-show. The Trojans have to prove me — and everyone else — wrong. I don’t enjoy saying any of this, but this is where USC’s season is heading if unfixed problems remain unaddressed. Given the way this team is being coached, there is no real indication any central problem will be addressed before the offseason begins.

Zachary Neel: I feel it’s just as likely as Washington beating USC by 21 points. There seems to be little chance that USC can stop a potent offense like Oregon’s, and we’ve seen Caleb Williams struggle against good defenses over the past few weeks.

Matt Wadleigh: I think the Oregon-USC game will be closer, for some reason. I’ll set these odds at 40 percent.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

