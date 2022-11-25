Closer look at ridiculous call to overturn Hunter Henry touchdown reception

It’s hard to know what a catch is these days, and that continued to be the case in Thursday’s New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings game.

Tight end Hunter Henry hauled in what would have been his second touchdown reception of the game, before having the play overturned and ruled as an incomplete pass.

The referee ruled that Henry didn’t maintain control when attempting to break the plane, but then again, it also looked like his outstretched arms crossed the white line that should have made it a touchdown.

Was it a catch or not? You can rest assured people will be debating this one for weeks.

How in the world is this an incomplete pass? The NFL really makes no sense. Hunter Henry caught it. pic.twitter.com/wIRwtkC4lq — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) November 25, 2022

It’s a tough break for the Patriots after the referees missed a clear holding penalty on a special teams touchdown run by Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu.

List

Patriots vs Vikings 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire